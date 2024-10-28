MI SOS: First Day of Statewide Early Voting Smashes Expectations

October 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Saturday announced that 145,134 Michigan voters cast their vote on the state’s first day of early voting, far exceeding the expectations of state and local election officials. At least 12 early voting sites had more than 1,000 voters cast ballots Saturday.



“I’m thrilled to see so many enthusiastic Michigan citizens turning out all across the state in record numbers to make their voices heard,” Secretary Benson said.



“We’re starting a new tradition of early voting here in Michigan, so we don’t just have Election Day, we have Election Days, and options that let you decide what’s most convenient for you. There’s still time to get out and vote – vote from home and return your ballot to your clerk’s ballot drop box, vote early any day between now and Sunday, November 3, or come cast your vote on Election Day. No matter which you choose, your vote is secure, and the results will reflect the will of the people.”



In 2022, Michigan voters overwhelmingly passed an amendment to the state constitution expanding voting rights, including a minimum of nine days of early in-person voting. This is the first general election that Michigan voters have the option to vote at an in-person early voting site. As part of the implementing legislation, clerks can offer up to 28 days of early voting in their communities. The City of Detroit started early voting on Oct. 19 and both the City of East Lansing and Canton Township began Oct. 21.



Voters can find the location and hours of operation of Livingston County's 15 early voting sites on the county clerk's website linked below.



Eligible Michigan citizens can still register to vote in person up to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5 with proof of residency at their city or township clerk’s office. Voters can register and cast a ballot on the same day.



Absentee and early voting statistics are updated daily and publicly available at the link below.