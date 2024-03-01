MI Senate's Open Carry Ban at Voting Locations Unlikely to Go Into Effect Before November

March 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Senate this week passed an open carry ban at voting locations, but a current split in the House could delay its implementation beyond November's presidential election.



Under the legislation, a person could not bring a firearm in or within 100-feet of a voting location while polls are open on Election Day, unless they carried their weapon concealed and had a permit to do so.



The same rules would apply to early voting locations, as well as ballot drop boxes, for 40 days prior to an election.



Violations carry a $100 fine, and up to 90 days in jail, or both.



However, the legislation is unlikely to advance until April, when Michigan's House Democrats are expected to regain their majority through special elections, delaying it from being sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signatures.



That delay will keep the law from going into effect until after November's election.