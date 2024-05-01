MI Senate Adopts Theis' "End Jew Hatred" Day Resolution

May 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Senate on Tuesday adopted a resolution introduced by state Sen. Lana Theis that stands against hate and in support of the Jewish community.



"Antisemitism will forever be a stain on human history,” said Theis, R-Brighton. “We’re seeing a rise in hateful behavior toward the Jewish community in recent months, and it’s a problem that is plaguing college campuses across the country, including here in Michigan. Not only is it a stain on human history, but it is also an active threat to our present and future."



Senate Resolution 113 formally recognized April 29, 2024, as “End Jew-Hatred Day” in Michigan. The resolution acknowledges the persecution the Jewish people have faced and highlights the recent increase in hate crimes directed toward the Jewish community. It also calls on all Michigan residents to recognize the shared obligation we have to condemn and combat these hateful attacks, no matter the source.



"I’m happy to see the importance of this issue being recognized with the respect and seriousness it deserves," Theis said. "We sent a strong message of support today, and I think that’s important as we continue to fight antisemitism and for the civil rights of Jews, both in Michigan and in America."



Adar Rubin, director of mobilization for #EndJewHatred, agreed.



"In the face of increasing discrimination and encapsulating violence targeting the Jewish people, especially on college campuses, now is the time to set aside partisan differences and unite in unequivocally condemning Jew-hatred and uniting to fight to end it,” Rubin said. “This is what End Jew-Hatred Day is about - the recognition that we need to come together to make antisemitism as unacceptable as every other form of racism or bigotry."



Video of Tuesday’s floor speech from Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, on SR 113 is available online at the link below.