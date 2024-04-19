MI Rep. Bollin Pushes Transparency to Boost Economic Development

April 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Ann Bollin this week unveiled a plan to boost economic development in Michigan by amending the existing Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve, or SOAR program, which she says has been used to fund a series of subpar taxpayer investments.



House Bills 5136-5138 requiring businesses to be transparent about project pauses and halt automatic payouts during pauses.



"These expanded efforts, or accountability and transparency, will require better and more comprehensive reporting, and making sure the goals set in the project outline are actually being met," she said.



"If they're not, then the project needs to return the monies to the taxpayers for not meeting their commitment."



The plan also includes measures that cut red tape for small businesses and remove what Bollin's office calls unnecessary and burdensome regulations in regard to occupational licensing.