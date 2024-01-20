MI Releases First-Ever "Roadmap to Rural Prosperity"

January 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Rural Prosperity releases its "Roadmap to Rural Prosperity."



The first-ever report from the State of Michigan focuses on the challenges rural communities face, and strategies to build long-term prosperity in rural areas across the state.



The "Roadmap" is the result of a statewide survey reaching more than 2,400 rural residents.



Strategies include: growing and diversifying the workforce across all sectors. Improving individual health and economic well-being. Supporting local and regional capacity to deliver services. Expanding quality and attainable housing opportunities. A resilient infrastructure, and protecting and conserving natural assets.



“Rural Michigan is home to unparalleled natural landscapes and resources; unique, small towns that are hubs for entrepreneurship; a workforce known for its hard work and innovation; and so much more that makes it truly special,” said Susan Corbin, LEO director.



“The Roadmap synthesizes the diverse, statewide feedback received from rural residents, the rural workforce, and rural businesses to build understanding and awareness of the most pressing issues communities face. It calls attention to the central role rural communities play in driving not just their own economies, but the state and nation’s future prosperity.”



Download the "Roadmap" at the link below.