MI Regional Jobless Rates Decline in March

April 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan's workforce is growing stronger, according to March numbers from the state's Center for Data and Analytics.



All 17 Michigan regions demonstrated employment gains over the month, with 16 showing lower unemployment.



"The Ann Arbor MSA, which includes Washtenaw County, was the only region to see an overall increase in its jobless rate. It increased .1% over the month," says Dylan Schafer, economic manager for MCDA.



Livingston County meanwhile, is holding steady.



"Unemployment declined by around 400, while employment rose by 1,700. Overall, this resulted in a labor force increase of 1,300," said Schafer.



"Additionally, the unemployment rate of 2.7% fell over the month by .4%. Over the year, we have seen the unemployment rate has risen slightly, by .2% for that area."



Schafer say inflation and wages continue to be a sticking point for both employers and workers.



"Wages are certainly going to be a large factor anyone seek work," he says. "We can only be so competitive and still be able to stay afloat. But if businesses want to hire workers, it's largely going to come down to wagers, or additional benefits beyond that."



