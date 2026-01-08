MI Public Health Leaders Urge Parents to Stay on Schedule with Vaccines

January 8, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Public health leaders are urging Michigan families to stay on schedule with vaccinations. Including recent measles outbreaks, experts warn that vaccine-preventable diseases are once again on the rise.



During a virtual media roundtable Wednesday, experts warned that vaccine-preventable diseases are once again taking a toll, citing rising flu hospitalizations, recent measles outbreaks and persistently elevated pertussis cases.



Infants, young children, older adults and medically vulnerable individuals face the highest risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from these diseases.



According to a related release, influenza activity is increasing across Michigan, with influenza-like illness at 11.3% as of late December - well above the regional baseline. The state has already recorded 2,110 influenza-related hospitalizations this season, including 306 among children ages 4 and under. Last season, Michigan reported 14 pediatric influenza-associated deaths, the highest number ever recorded in a single flu season in the state.



“Flu is not a mild illness for many children,” said Dr. Aarti Raheja, board-certified pediatrician and clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at Michigan Medicine.



“Every year, children become seriously ill from flu complications that could have been prevented with vaccination. Some require intensive care, and most children and adolescents who die from the flu are unvaccinated. Vaccination is the most powerful tool we have to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from the flu. It is not too late to get vaccinated to protect your family.”



Dr. Raheja says evidence-based recommendations will help clear up any confusion.



Last year, Michigan experienced its first measles outbreak since 2019, with cases reported in multiple counties. Nationally, more than 2,000 measles cases have been reported this year, with 87% linked to outbreaks and 93% occurring in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. Children and teens account for more than two-thirds of cases nationwide.



Despite the risk, vaccination coverage among Michigan children remains below levels needed to prevent outbreaks, with just 78.4% of toddlers having received one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and 72.1% of children ages 4 to 6 having received both recommended doses.



“These percentages aren’t abstract,” said Ryan Malosh, director of the Division of Immunization at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Every percentage point represents real Michigan children who are missing protection. When coverage drops, we see the consequences in classrooms, child care settings and communities. That’s where highly contagious diseases like measles and pertussis spread first.”



Pertussis, or whooping cough, also remains a serious concern, particularly for infants. Michigan reported more than 2,000 cases in 2024, a dramatic increase from just 110 cases in 2023. In 2025, more than 1,160 cases were reported, including 238 infections in children under age 2, nearly one in five of whom required hospitalization. DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) vaccine coverage among Michigan toddlers remains at just 70.1%.



“The timing of each vaccine dose is based on decades of research showing when children are most at risk and when vaccines work best,” Bagdasarian said.



“Every missed or delayed vaccination is a missed opportunity to protect a child and prevent the spread of disease in our communities.”