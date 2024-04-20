MI Office of Highway Safety Urges 4/20 Celebrants to Plan a Safe Ride Home

April 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It’s always 4/20 in Michigan, but state and federal transportation officials are warning cannabis users on this unofficial holiday, it’s both dangerous and illegal to drive while high.



Drug-impaired driving is an increasing danger, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, which warns Saturday's unofficial holiday for cannabis enthusiasts could turn deadly.



State data shows nearly 22 percent of fatal crashes in 2022 were drug-involved. Officials insist cannabis can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance and make it difficult for drivers to stay in their lane.



They're urging anyone celebrating 4/20 to get home safely by calling a sober friend or any of the numerous ride-share services.



