MI Lawmakers Demand Transparency in Lansing

March 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



With Michigan being one of only two states where the Legislature and governor’s office are exempt from Freedom of Information Act requests, state lawmakers last week introduced a package of bills meant to improve standards for ethics, transparency and accountability.



The Democrat-led BRITE Act is expecting a committee hearing in the House sometime after spring break.



Meanwhile, the Senate Oversight Committee last week reported Senate Bills 669 and 670 favorably, sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) and Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Twp.).



"Transparency in our government is a necessary and important step in growing and restoring trust and confidence in our government and the people elected to it," said Sen. McBroom. "These laws recognize the government belongs to the people and that secrecy and hidden information weakens their ability to hold their government accountable."



Supporters of the legislation include the Michigan Press Association, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, ACLU of Michigan, Michigan League of Women Voters, Progress Michigan, and Voters Not Politicians.



The bills now move to the full Senate for consideration.