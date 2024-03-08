MI Lawmaker Proposes Statewide Vote on Daylight Saving Time

March 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Time to set your clocks forward one hour this Sunday. However, one Michigan lawmakers wants to get rid of Daylight Saving Time, arguing he sees zero benefit to switching our clocks twice a year.



"As we spring forward this weekend, we know what that means. Grumpyh parents. Tired children. Hungry pets. All of us thrown out of our routine. One less hour of sleep, and for what? Here we are 100 years after we first implemented it, and we're still finding ourselves asking the question, why are we doing this?" said Sen. Thomas Albert, R-Wyoming, on social media.



Sen. Albert introduced legislation what would put the question of Daylight Saving Time on this November's ballot, allowing Michigan voters to decide the issue once and for all.



"It seems to me that changing our clocks twice a year is a poor and unnecessary policy," he added.