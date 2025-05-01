MI Labor Officials Unveil Statewide Infrastructure Workforce Plan in Howell

May 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on Thursday released the Michigan Statewide Infrastructure Workforce Plan, a framework for creating and enhancing job opportunities and training programs to meet Michigan's critical infrastructure needs.



The plan was unveiled during Operating Engineers 324 Michigan Construction Career Days at the Sam T. Hart Construction Career Center in Howell, which provides more than 1,000 middle and high school students with hands-on heavy equipment training annually.



“Investment in infrastructure and the workforce that builds it is investment in Michigan’s future,” says Lee Graham, chairman of the Michigan Apprenticeship Steering Committee, Inc. and Labor Management Director of Operating Engineers 324. “These fields - transportation, clean energy and broadband - aren’t just essential to our state’s growth-they’re creating strong, lasting career opportunities for Michiganders.”



According to LEO, Michigan is undergoing an unprecedented infrastructure transformation, with more than $16.7 billion in federal funding driving projects in transportation, rail and transit, clean energy, water, broadband and more. This federal funding is estimated to create approximately 11,000 new jobs each year, representing a historic surge in demand for skilled labor. Delivering these projects on time, on budget and safely will require a highly skilled workforce in every region of the state.



The plan - developed in partnership with their Michigan High-Speed Internet Office, the Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan Department for Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and Michigan Infrastructure Office - will help facilitate the training of at least 5,000 new infrastructure workers by Jan. 1, 2030, as required by Executive Directive issued by the governor last year.



The plan is structured around four strategic pillars, designed to comprehensively address the needs of Michigan’s infrastructure sector:



· Expand Apprenticeship and Training Programs: Scale up apprenticeship, credentialing and other work-based learning programs to meet the specific skills and occupation demands of infrastructure asset classes, such as clean energy and power, roads and bridges and broadband.



· Prioritize Access and Remove Barriers: Make infrastructure jobs more accessible to all Michiganders, including underrepresented groups, by removing barriers to entry and increasing participation in workforce development.



· Implement Regional Workforce Strategies: Tailor workforce development efforts to the specific industry and community needs across the different regions of the state.



· Build K-12 Infrastructure Career Pathways: Establish pathways that encourage students, parents and educators to consider careers in infrastructure for our young people, ensuring a sustained talent pipeline into good-paying jobs.



“This plan builds on Michigan’s Statewide Workforce Plan by setting a strategy focused on developing the state’s infrastructure workforce, establishing clear career pathways for in-demand infrastructure jobs and expanding opportunities for all Michiganders,” said Susan Corbin, LEO director.



“Michigan’s workforce is on the rise - a reflection of our state’s creativity and commitment to putting the Statewide Workforce Plan into action to grow our economy, middle class and competitiveness.”



LEO, state departmental partners and industry stakeholders will continue their enhanced collaborative efforts, which began with the release of the Executive Directive last year, building on existing efforts to increase impact for infrastructure workforce development.



Michigan ranks No. 3 in the nation for helping adults get employed, No. 4 for active Registered Apprenticeships and No. 1 in credential attainment for adults.



“It is important for Michiganders to understand there are great career pathways available that can help you learn important skills employers value while you’re getting paid,” said Aaron Morrell, a Registered Apprentice with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 58 in Detroit. “With a Registered Apprenticeship, you get a paycheck from day one, you minimize or avoid student debt and you earn industry-recognized credentials. With the skills I’m developing as an apprentice, I’ll be able to play a role in meeting our state’s infrastructure needs - and I’m thankful for that.”



"As a builder, we recognize the critical need for qualified skilled tradespeople throughout the state," said Hernando Flowers, Barton Malow Workforce Development Manager. "The Statewide Infrastructure Workforce Plan will enable us to secure the skilled talent required to execute projects and expand into new markets. The industry has encountered significant challenges related to workforce shortages and skill gaps, and this plan will facilitate our connection with a prepared workforce that is essential for building Michigan's future."



“We are eager to collaborate with our workforce system partners and those who wish to be involved from across the state to achieve the goals of the plan,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, deputy director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. “Over the next several months, LEO will lead a series of events around the state to showcase the opportunities of the plan and its impact for different regions and infrastructure asset classes.”



“Michigan has brought home billions in federal funding for infrastructure projects across the state and every project is a chance to put more Michiganders to work in good-paying, high-demand jobs,” said Kevin Mehren, Michigan Infrastructure Office director. “The more skilled workers we have ready to go, the faster and more efficiently we can deliver critical projects, saving taxpayer dollars, accelerating progress and strengthening Michigan’s economy. Investing in our infrastructure workforce is about more than building roads and bridges - it’s about building opportunity.”



“Under Gov. Whitmer’s leadership, MDOT has rebuilt and repaired more than 20,000 lane miles of roads, and thousands of bridges,” said Bradley C. Wieferich, state transportation director. “Investing in our workforce is essential to continue this forward momentum, ensuring we have a robust talent pool with the training and certifications necessary to continue driving Michigan forward.”



"Michigan's leadership in clean energy investments is fueling significant job creation across the state. Preparing our workforce through initiatives like the Michigan Statewide Infrastructure Workforce Plan is crucial for capitalizing on these economic opportunities,” said Phil Roos, EGLE director. “This strategic investment in training will empower Michiganders to build a thriving clean energy economy and secure a prosperous future."



"Broadband internet is essential for work, learning and daily life - and just like roads and utilities, we need strong infrastructure in place to ensure it reaches every community, no matter how rural or remote," said Eric Frederick, MIHI chief connectivity officer. "This infrastructure plan will help us continue bringing high-speed internet access statewide while also preparing Michigan to have the skilled workforce to do so."



For more details on the Michigan Statewide Infrastructure Workforce Plan, visit the Build Michigan's Infrastructure Workforce Program link below.