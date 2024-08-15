MI Jobless Rate Increases in July

August 15, 2024

Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate advanced by three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.4 percent during July, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Employment was reduced by 6,000 over the month, while unemployment increased by 16,000, resulting in a labor force gain of 10,000 during July.



“The uptick in Michigan’s jobless rate reflected an increase in both unemployment and the total workforce during July,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics.



“Industry employment was mixed over the month which resulted in a slight decline in payroll jobs.”



The national unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage points over the month to 4.3 percent. Michigan’s July jobless rate was one-tenth of a percentage point larger than the U.S. rate. Over the year, the national unemployment rate rose by 0.8 percentage points, while the statewide rate increased by 0.6 percentage points since July 2023.



Labor force trends and highlights



• July was the second consecutive month with a statewide increase in unemployment rate.



• Total unemployment in the state rose by 7.8 percent over the month, while the national unemployment level advanced by 5.2 percent.



• Michigan’s over-the-year workforce gain of 0.7 percent was similar to the labor force gain seen nationally between July 2023 and July 2024 (+0.8 percent).



• Michigan’s July labor force level was the largest workforce total seen in the state since April 2006 (5,064,000).



• The July statewide labor force participation rate advanced by one-tenth of a percentage point to 62.4 percent in July. Michigan’s employment-population ratio decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 59.7 percent over the month.



Detroit metro area unemployment rate advances during July

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area’s (MSA) seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.4 percentage points to 4.5 percent in July. Employment in the region was reduced by 8,000 over the month, while unemployment advanced by 10,000. The Detroit metro area labor force remained unchanged since June 2024.

The Detroit MSA jobless rate increased by 0.9 percentage points over the year. Employment fell by 9,000, and unemployment increased by 21,000 over the year.



Michigan nonfarm employment declines in July

According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll jobs fell by 2,000 between June and July, resulting in a total job count of 4,497,000.



Industry employment trends and highlights



• Total nonfarm employment in Michigan fell by 2,000 in July following a loss of 8,000 jobs in June.



• Jobs increased in Michigan’s private education and health services sector for the sixth consecutive month, with employment rising by 18,000 since January 2024.



• Despite minor employment gains across multiple industries, total payroll jobs fell during July due to an over-the-month employment decline in the leisure and hospitality (-5,000) sector.



• On a seasonally adjusted basis, Michigan total nonfarm payroll jobs rose by 35,000, or 0.8 percent, over the year.



• The most pronounced over-the-year numerical industry job gains occurred in the government (+18,000) and private education and health services (+17,000) sectors.



• Michigan’s construction sector recorded the most notable over-the-year industry employment gain on a percentage basis (+7.4 percent).



For more detailed information, including data tables, view the full release attached below.