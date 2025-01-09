MI House Speaker: GOP Majority Restores "Balance to State Government"

January 9, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan House is back in session with a new GOP majority. Speaker Matt Hall congratulated fellow Republicans Wednesday on bringing what he calls balance back to state government in Lansing, where Democrats still control the governor’s office and Senate.



“I just want to tell everyone here that was part of that, we did it. And you were all part of this. This is for you,” Hall said. “I hope you share in this, because this is a long time coming.”



It’s been reported that Speaker Hall already has banned Governor Whitmer's legislative lobbyist from the House floor, and created a host of oversight committees to examine the offices of the governor, attorney general and likely the secretary of state as well.