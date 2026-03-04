MI House Republicans Propose "Constitutional Carry" Gun Bills

March 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan House Republicans this week introduced legislation to repeal the state’s concealed pistol permit law, allowing residents to carry a handgun without any identification showing they are allowed to do so.



So-called “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry” gun laws already have been adopted in 29 states – including Ohio and Indiana. The bills introduced in Lansing would allow Michiganders to assert their Second Amendment right to bear arms when carrying a concealed handgun into public places.



"There are many who have grown up with handguns and shotguns and have learned from their father’s knee how to handle a gun, and it’s something that is second nature," said Rep. Joseph Fox, R-Fremont, told Fox 2 Detroit.



"So, it would essentially be on the gun owner to do the amount of training they deem necessary. And furthermore, we get the question of reciprocity, can we carry into another state? The answer is yes if they are a constitutional carry state."



House Bills 5653-5657 were assigned to the judiciary committee. However, they face an uphill battle with the Democratic-controlled Michigan Senate and governor.



Sean Holihan is state legislative affairs and law enforcement director at Giffords, the gun safety advocacy group of Democratic former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a 2011 assassination attempt by a gunman during a district appearance.



"Given the votes of (Michigan) Senate Democrats over the last few years, passing and upholding responsible gun legislation that polls very well, I doubt that we’ll see any Democrats break from that," Holihan told The Detroit News.



The legislation would eliminate a mandatory three-hour firearms training course that Michigan law requires for residents to obtain a concealed pistol license or CPL, Holihan said.



Supporters argue the Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms for protection, and a permit is government overreach.



"This and many other bills that we are doing in the House, I would call them practice for the future," Fox said. "We are about making a statement that there is a right way to do things and a wrong way to do things, and we would like to keep putting forth what we see as the right way. And this aligns with the Constitution."