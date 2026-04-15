MI House Passes Rep. Woolford's Election Integrity Bill

April 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan House on Tuesday passed State Rep. Jason Woolford’s plan to promote election integrity by preventing foreign nationals from voting in Michigan elections.



According to Woolford's office, House Bill 4765 strengthens the state’s voter identification law by requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and casting a ballot.



“Election integrity should not be controversial,” said Woolford (R-Howell). “As lawmakers, we owe it to the people of Michigan to guarantee that only U.S. citizens are voting. For too long, our elections have been vulnerable to interference. Today, House Republicans took action to create basic protections that will ensure that our elections are being held in a secure manner.”



Woolford continued by emphasizing the important need for the legislation.



“Michiganders deserve to have their voices respected,” Woolford said. “Unfortunately, without requiring identification, we have been threatening the sanctity of our voting process. The people of Michigan deserve better, and today we delivered. We need to do everything in our power to ensure that our elections are free from foreign interference. An identification requirement should be the bare minimum.”



The bill now heads to the Democratic-contolled Michigan Senate for further consideration.