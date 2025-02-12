MI House Committee Advances Rep. Bollin's Bill to Stop "Lame-Duck Deals"

February 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Michigan House committee on Tuesday advanced legislation by state Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, meant to stop "last-minute lame-duck deals."



According to Bollin's office, "HJR A would amend the Michigan Constitution to require a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate for any bill passed during a 'lame duck' session — the period following a November election in even-numbered years. This safeguard would prevent rushed, politically motivated legislation from being pushed through by outgoing lawmakers who are no longer accountable to voters."



“Lame-duck sessions have been used to force through controversial policies that wouldn’t stand a chance under the full scrutiny of voters,” said Bollin. “This reform is about restoring integrity and ensuring that the will of the people guides the decisions made in Lansing.”



Bollin’s plan would still allow legislation to move forward when necessary, but require broad, bipartisan agreement to do so.



“Too often, politicians try to avoid accountability — whether it’s by forcing something through in lame duck or by taking the cowardly route and waiting until after an election to act, hoping voters won’t notice,” Bollin said. “We must make it clear that lawmakers should be accountable for every vote they take, every time.”



If approved by two-thirds of the Legislature, HJR A would go before Michigan voters for final approval.



A copy of the legislation is linked below.



Bollin also recently led the House in adopting a plan to improve financial disclosure requirements and increase transparency in the state budgeting process.