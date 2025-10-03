MI Legislature Approves $81B Budget Plan

October 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Township state Rep. Ann Bollin led the Michigan House early Friday morning in approving a bipartisan state budget she says reins in state government while investing more in roads, schools, and critical services people rely on every day.



“This budget proves government can be responsible with taxpayer dollars while still delivering the resources our families, students, and communities depend on,” said Bollin, House Appropriations chair. “We cut waste, restored balance, and set real priorities that reflect the needs of Michigan families.”



According to Bollin's office, the budget also includes record-high school funding, including a per-pupil foundation allowance increase that was denied to schools last year. It invests $442 more per student, bringing the total foundation allowance to $10,050. Additionally, Bollin fought to restore $321 million for school safety and mental health services after Democrats cut the programs last year, ensuring every student has a safe environment to learn.



“This budget makes a historic investment in our schools while restoring the critical school safety and mental health resources that students rely on,” Bollin said. “Parents want their children to learn in safe, supportive classrooms, and this plan delivers on that promise.”



As part of the budget deal, the Democratic-led Michigan Senate voted early Friday morning to pass a 24% wholesale tax on marijuana products sold in the state. It's estimated to raise $420 million in new revenue to fund road repairs and construction in the new fiscal year.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the following response:



“Today’s balanced, bipartisan budget is a big win for Michiganders. We brought members on both sides of the aisle together to provide tax breaks to seniors and working families, protect access to affordable health care, feed every child free meals at school, help our students succeed academically, and ensure Michiganders are safe in their communities.



“I ran for office in large part because I wanted to fix the damn roads. Over the past seven years, we’ve made historic progress, fixing 24,500 lane miles and 1,900 bridges. With this budget, we’re locking in a significant, bipartisan investment to fix state and local roads for decades to come, creating and protecting thousands of jobs in the process. I’m proud to deliver on my promise and look forward to driving on safer, smoother roads long after my time as governor.



“I’m so grateful to Leader Brinks, Speaker Hall, and legislators on both sides of the aisle for coming together to get this done for Michiganders. Let’s keep moving Michigan forward.”



Howell state Rep. Jason Woolford said the budget delivers on the promises we made to Michigan families: less waste, lower taxes, and stronger schools.



“This plan reflects the values of Michigan residents by returning more money to taxpayers, protecting seniors, supporting local schools, and strengthening Michigan’s defense presence at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.



“I also led the charge to require upgrades to Bridge cards with chip technology, because protecting taxpayer dollars and making sure benefits go to the families who truly need them is common sense. It puts taxpayers first and ensures our state is investing in what truly matters.”



Key highlights of the budget include:



• Tax relief for workers and seniors: The budget ends state taxes on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security income, helping more than 500,000 Michiganders keep more of what they earn.



• Eliminating waste and fraud: It cuts 2,000 ghost government employee positions, saving hundreds of millions and redirecting the money to statewide priorities.



• Strengthening Selfridge Air National Guard Base: The plan invests $26 million for runway replacement and upgrades to support the new fighter jet mission.



• Protecting taxpayer dollars: Bridge cards will be upgraded with chip technology to prevent fraud and ensure benefits reach families who need them.



• Record funding for schools: Michigan schools will receive $10,050 per student, a $442 increase, with equal funding for public cyber school students.



“This budget represents a win for taxpayers, workers, seniors, and students,” said Woolford. “By cutting waste, protecting our military base, and ensuring record investment in education, we’re delivering a stronger future for Michigan.”