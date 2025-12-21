MI House Advances ‘Taylor Swift’ Bill Package to Crack Down on Ticket Bots

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Legislation led by Oakland County State Rep. Mike Harris to crack down on ticket-buying bots and protect Michigan consumers advanced out of the House, taking aim at what his office calls a system fans say has made buying tickets feel less like a celebration and more like a frustrating ordeal.



The bipartisan package, House Bill 4262 and Senate Bill 158, targets individuals and organizations that use automated software to bypass online ticket purchasing limits and resell tickets at inflated prices, according to Harris' office.



“These scams have turned buying tickets into a rigged game,” Harris said.



“Fans shouldn’t need insider tricks or outrageous budgets just to enjoy a concert or a ballgame. This legislation restores fairness and makes sure ticket sales aren’t decided by bots playing mastermind behind the scenes.”



The bills authorize the Michigan Attorney General to pursue enforcement actions against bad actors using ticket bots, with violators subject to civil penalties of up to $5,000 per fraudulently obtained ticket.



Harris, who represents the Oakland County district that includes Pine Knob Music Theatre, said frustration reached a breaking point during high-demand tours — including Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — when fans discovered that buying tickets wasn’t about luck or timing, but about competing against automated systems designed to win every time.



“For too many families, trying to buy tickets has felt like a gold rush,” Harris said. “You refresh the page, watch prices climb, and realize the system was never built for you. This legislation helps make ticket buying fearless again.”



The House-passed package now advances alongside Senate Bill 158, ensuring law enforcement has clear authority to hold ticket bot operators accountable and bring transparency back to online ticket sales.



Michigan joins a growing number of states stepping up to shut down abusive ticket-resale practices — so fans can stop worrying about scalpers and get back to enjoying live events without inflated prices.



House Bill 4262 and Senate Bill 158 now move to the Governor for consideration.