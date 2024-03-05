MI Health Officials Push Measles Vaccine After Third Confirmed Case

March 5, 2024

A third confirmed case of measles in southeast Michigan has state health officials urging residents to get up-to-date on vaccines.



The three measles cases in Michigan are not connected, but health officials say they highlight how contagious, and preventable, the disease is.



Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notes we're seeing an increase of measles abroad and outbreaks across the U.S. at a time when childhood vaccination rates are declining.



Ninety percent of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected. About one in five people who get measles will be hospitalized.



Meanwhile, a single dose of measles vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles, while two doses are about 97% effective.



The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:



· High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

· Cough.

· Runny nose.

· Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

· Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

· A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.



If symptoms develop, residents are urged to not visit their doctor or emergency room unless they have called ahead so facilities can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.