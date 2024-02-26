MI Gas Prices Up 26 Cents Over Past Month

February 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gas prices in Michigan are up 4 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 26 cents more than this time last month but still 5 cents less than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $10 from 2023's highest price last August.



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand mostly remained flat at 8.2 million b/d. Total domestic gasoline stocks declined slightly by 300,000 bbl to 247 million bbl. Flat demand, amid falling supply, has helped to stabilize the national average.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 87 cents to settle at $77.91. Oil prices rose with a softer dollar and continuing attacks in the Red Sea, causing the market to remain concerned that shipping routes will be hindered as hostilities linger. Additionally, total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 3.6 million bbl to 443 million bbl.

"Michigan motorists are seeing slightly higher prices at the pump compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Gas prices may fluctuate over the next couple of weeks as oil refineries conduct seasonal maintenance."

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.25 per gallon, about 1 cent more than last week’s average but still 8 cents less than this same time last year.



· Most expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($3.27), Saginaw ($3.27), Ann Arbor ($3.27)



· Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.10), Benton Harbor ($3.24), Metro Detroit ($3.25)



