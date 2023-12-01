MI Gas Prices Down 7 Cents From Last Weekend

December 1, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gas prices in Michigan are averaging $3.11 a gallon heading into the weekend. AAA says that’s seven cents lower than a week ago.



“That seasonal demand is declining. Americans don’t drive as much in cooler weather. There’s less reason to get outside, so demand is down. That helps keep prices down. We’re back on the cheaper winter blend of gasoline, that also helps to put downward pressure on prices,” says Patrick DeHaan at GasBuddy.com.



However, DeHaan tells WHMI News this could be the best we get heading into the Christmas shopping and travel season.

“I’m a little bit worried since Michigan’s gas prices have been dropping almost a month, we have seen the price of oil recently rally. OPEC did make a decision to cut oil production. I think we may be close to bottoming out,” he says.



According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in the Howell area is VGs Quick Stop with $3.08 for regular. The Mobil-7-Eleven on Grand River in Brighton is showing $3.03 a gallon.

“There are a lot of stations in Metro Detroit below the $3 a gallon mark, the Costco in Auburn Hills is $2.75,” says DeHaan.



“There are some low prices, well below $3, throughout Southeast Michigan, but it’s those sub-$3 prices that are most at-risk of going up when the price of oil does go up.