MI DNR: Sun, Dry Weather Boost Fire Danger

October 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan residents may be loving the sun and blue skies this fall, but the warm, dry days have boosted fire danger across both the Upper and Lower peninsulas this week.



While portions of the Upper Peninsula did receive some rain, those areas are expected to be back in elevated risk conditions within a few days.



This means people need to check for burn permits in their areas before burning yard debris, and they must be extra careful with campfires, power equipment and off-road vehicles to avoid sparking a blaze.



"We had 26 fires covering over 170 acres last week," said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "Everybody needs to be aware that the danger is heightened through this week."



Wind increases the danger already posed by the unseasonably warm, dry weather.



"A single ember can start a fire that spreads fast in these conditions," Rogers said.



If you intend to burn yard debris, check for permission to burn the link below. In the southern Lower Peninsula, check with your local municipality or fire department.



Never leave any fire unattended, even for a moment. Whenever you have finished with your campfire, make sure to drench it with water, stir the ashes and drench again.



Here are additional fire safety tips:



Whenever you burn anything, keep a hose or other water source nearby.

Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging and don’t park hot equipment on dry grass.



Don't shoot fireworks into the woods or into dry grass or shrubs.



Don't burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air.



Use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials.



Learn more at the link below.



DNR wildland firefighters have fought more than 200 fires covering more than a thousand acres so far in 2024.