MI DNR Seeks Tips About Dead Bald Eagles in UP

April 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials are hoping someone can shed light on a recent series of deceased eagles in the Upper Peninsula’s Garden Peninsula – a piece of land that extends south from Delta County and is bordered by Big Bay de Noc to the west and Lake Michigan to the east.



According to a release, five bald eagles were found dead in a single area between April 3 and April 17.



“The DNR is requesting tips from the public to help solve this ongoing investigation,” said 1st Lt. Mark Zitnik, DNR Law Enforcement supervisor in Newberry. “We can confirm that the eagles did not die from natural causes, predators or vehicle collisions.”



Tipsters who provide information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any individuals may be eligible for a cash reward.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR’s Report All Poaching Hotline by calling or texting 800-292-7800. Tipsters may remain anonymous.



Eagles are a state and federally protected species. In addition to court costs, state penalties include:



90-day misdemeanor



Fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 per eagle



Reimbursement of $1,500 per eagle



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local tribes are assisting the DNR with this investigation.



Michigan DNR conservation officers are fully licensed law enforcement officers who provide natural resources protection, ensure recreational safety and protect residents through general law enforcement and lifesaving operations in the communities they serve.



Learn more at the link below.



Michigan Department of Natural Resources photo.