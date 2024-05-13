MI DNR: Prescribed Burn in Livingston County

May 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A prescribed burn expected to cover 88 acres is scheduled to start around noon Monday in Livingston County's Green Oak Township.



The burn is designed to help stimulate prairie grass growth and prepare the area for growth.



Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.



Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.



For more information on the DNR’s fire management activity, visit the linnk below.