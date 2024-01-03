State to Select New Members of Citizens Redistricting Commission

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A random livestream selection is scheduled Wednesday to fill three vacancies on the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission after a recent court ruling that 2021 maps diluted black voting power in Detroit.



Two Democrats and one Republican abruptly resigned last month.



“There has been a lot of conflict in the last several months on can they go into closed session? Can they not? Who is a legal commissioner? Who is not? And what professional resources they have available and what their role is,” says Brighton state Rep. Ann Bollin.



Wednesday’s livestream selection of three new commissioners comes just days before a federal court is expected to instruct the commission on how it should redraw election maps.



Bollin fears there may be a cascading effect on other districts across Southeast Michigan.



“As they move forward with the redrawing of these maps, is there a rollover residual consequence of other districts? It says redraw these 13 districts, but there could definitely be spill over. So that’s something very important and integral to the process, as well as the appointment of these new commissioners,” she says.



“I’m hopeful we’ll move forward. We’ll get good maps that will represent what the people intended and meet the qualifications of the court and NRVA.”