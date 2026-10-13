MI Dept. of LEO to Celebrate OE 324 in Howell, College Credit for Apprenticeship Program

October 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity will join partners at Operating Engineers Local 324 in Howell Tuesday, for a signing ceremony to celebrate awarding college credit to workers who complete building trades apprenticeship programs through the recently launched Michigan College Credit for Apprenticeships Program.



"We actually have four apprenticeships that we run. Heavy equipment operator. Heavy equipment mechanic. Stationary and one for HVAC. Those we went through the ACE process to be able to gain that articulated credit for colleges," said John Hartwell, career and outreach representative for OE 324.



Tuesday's signing ceremony marks the fourth stop in a statewide series celebrating agreements between Michigan community colleges and building trades unions.



Hartwell says OE 324 currently partners with more than 30 community colleges across the state.



"We're evaluated from anywhere from 42-45 credit hours," he says. "A candidate comes through our apprenticeship program. They graduate. They not only get their journeyman or journeywoman status, they also gain those credits they can take to the community college and apply toward an associate degree."



The OE 324 indoor arena in Howell is a $25 million, 90,000-square-foot facility that allows apprentices and journeypersons to train year-round on full-size equipment in a controlled environment.



"We do the hands-on training, but our industry is getting more and more technical, as all industries," Hartwell added. "We want to make sure that our students and our apprentices are getting credit for that. To be able to do the articulation, LEO has actually stepped up big, the state has, for the articulation with the trades to the college fees."



More information is linked below.