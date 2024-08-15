MI Court of Appeals to Rule on Marijuana Ballot Proposal in South Lyon

August 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Court of Appeals is considering a marijuana ballot measure in South Lyon, which the city is trying to block.



A lower judge already ruled in the city's favor, according to an attorney arguing on behalf of South Lyon.



"If they were allowed to put this on the ballot and then it passed, and they were allowed to start dictating the rules, it would tie your hands and tie your administration's hands on what could be done regulatory-wise," Anne McClorey McLaughlin told city council this week.



"It's very favorable to the industry, in particular the people who apparently already have some type of interest in property around town and have already been approved by the state marijuana regulatory agency."



She told council a decision is expected in the coming weeks.



"That particular ballot proposal was going to upheave our zoning in the city of South Lyon," said Councilwoman Margaret Kurtzweil.



"It was going to take away zoning restrictions for where you could put dispensaries and places that sell marijuana, in terms of a retail. So, we would no longer have the ability to say it doesn't go near a school. It doesn't go near a church."