MI Childcare Advocates Rally at State Capitol

March 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



With daycare costs continuing to rise in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposed budget includes free preschool and other programs to help financially-strapped families.



Childcare advocates rallied at the state capitol Wednesday, pushing for state lawmakers to approve the governor's plan.



One woman said she spends upwards of $1,600 a month on daycare for three children.



"We’re here to help bring that message, work collaboratively with our partners to ensure that our state is doing good by our families with young children," said Alicia Guevara-Warren, CEO of Early Childhood Investment Corporation.



The ECIC reports the average Michigan parent spends anywhere from 30% to 40% of their income on childcare.