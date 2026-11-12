MI Bright Lights At Camp Dearborn Opens For Season Friday

November 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MI Bright Lights returns this weekend to Camp Dearborn in Milford - bringing holiday magic and thousands of Christmas lights synchronized to music and special effects.



There are two attractions: a drive-thru Christmas light spectacular, and a House Show.



WHMI and others got a special sneak peek during MI Bright Lights’ Influencers Night on Wednesday.



Owner Kyle Bostick and his Business Partner Brad Bockstanz spoke with WHMI News ahead of the show.



Bostick said they’ve expanded their drive-thru to a two-mile route - which makes it the largest pixel drive-thru in the country.



There’s also an all-new house show, which they brought back from last year, but have further expanded with a brand-new façade and on select nights, there will be special drone shows incorporated with it.



When asked about the time and effort, Bostick commented it’s an “incredible amount of work”. He said they started October 1st so it’s been six-plus weeks of being on site every day for 12 hours a day – and they’re still adding things.



There’s a radio station to tune into for the experience, and a station specific for the house show.



Bockstanz explained that it’s a pixel-choreographed light show to music and visitors and families will see all kinds of singing characters and singing props dancing with the lights - noting there really is a lot of technical wiring to it all. He described it as “just an amazing experience to just drive nice and slow through it listening to the music, and watching everything choreographed to it”.



This marks the third year of MI Bright Lights, and the second at Camp Dearborn. Bockstanz said it’s been amazing as they keep growing and getting more interest in it.



A portion of proceeds will go to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, so every car that comes through will help feed families and others in need.



The festive attraction opens to the public this Friday night and runs through December 30th.



More information is available in the provided links.