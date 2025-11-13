MI Bright Lights at Camp Dearborn Offers New Drone, Drive-Thru Holiday Experience

November 13, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



There's a new holiday experience in Milford to enjoy with family this year. The "MI Bright Lights at Camp Dearborn" drone and drive-thru display opens Friday.



"We've been doing a show at our house for six years, then last year, we decided to open a drive-thru. We opened it in Westland. It went well. We had a lot of good reviews and customers came out, but we wanted to expand and grow. We partnered with Camp Dearborn this year and made the show three times larger, and then brought back our house show," owner-operator Kyle Bostick told WHMI News.



When guests arrive, they'll experience the house show first.



"The crazy houses you see on YouTube that are all decked out, that's going to be what our house show looks like. You'll see singing characters, singing all your classic songs. From there, you will go through our mile-and-a-half drive-thru," Bostick added.



Guests can tune in their car radios to music synchronized to the display.



"MI Bright Lights at Camp Dearborn" runs through December 30. It's $20 per car if bought in advance, or $25 per car at the gate.



