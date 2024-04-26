MI Bill Would Limit Semis to Right Lanes of Freeways

April 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan is one of several states now considering legislation to limit which lanes large trucks and tractor-trailers can travel in.



The proposal from State Rep. William Bruck, R-Erie, would prohibit large trucks and tractor-trailers from using the far-left lane on freeways with three or more lanes. It would also limit trucks to only the right lane if one or more lanes are closed due to construction or avoiding hazardous exits.



State Reps. Bob Bezotte and Mike Harris are co-sponsors.



Owners and operators argue forcing trucks to right lanes only, could cause traffic jams for cars coming onto the freeway and especially those trying to exit.



Michigan State Police data shows accidents involving buses, commercial trucks or tractor-trailers were actually down slightly last year, compared to 2022.



The bill already cleared committee and goes before the full Michigan House for approval.



