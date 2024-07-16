MI AG Warns of Scams During Amazon Prime Day

July 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



With Amazon Prime Day upon us, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding consumers to stay vigilant as the shopping event also attracts scammers looking to exploit unsuspecting customers.



"Amazon Prime Day may be a great opportunity for deals, but it’s crucial to stay alert against scams and predatory practices,” Nessel said. “By being aware and taking simple precautions, you can protect yourself and enjoy a safe shopping experience.”



Online retailers often employ ‘dark patterns’ to manipulate shoppers’ emotions and insecurities. Nessel, the Federal Trade Commission, and 16 other state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the company degrades the customer experience by replacing relevant, organic search results with Amazon’s own products and paid advertisements over ones that Amazon knows are of better quality.



To avoid falling for these tactics consumers should:



· Make a shopping list and set a budget before browsing Prime deals;



· Confirm all models and items before purchasing;



· Pay close attention to the return policies;



· Place items in their carts instead of using the “Buy Now” functionality to ensure the best deals; and



· Compare prices with competitors.



Some products may have numerous positive reviews that are not genuine or are AI-generated. Consumers should:



· Conduct their own research of products and third-party sellers;



· Check reviews for products on other sites; and



· Pay more attention to verified Amazon reviews.



Scammers may send phishing emails that appear to be from Amazon, offering exclusive deals or alerting consumers to account issues. These messages are designed to steal personal information. Before falling victim, consumers should:



· Always check the sender’s email address;



· Verify any claims by logging into their Amazon account directly through the official website;



· Not reply to suspicious emails or texts or click on links or attachments; and



· Use an email spam filter and a built-in mobile spam-blocking tool



Phishing emails can be reported to the Anti-Phishing Working Group. Smishing texts can be reported by forwarding them to SPAM (7726). Both can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission.



Be on the lookout for websites mimicking Amazon’s look and feel, which may advertise deep discounts to steal payment information. Consumers should ensure the websites they visit start with “https://” and include “amazon.com.” Tools like ’Googles Safe Browsing tool can help consumers determine if a website is real or legitimate.



Michiganders should scrutinize calls alerting them to suspicious activity on their Amazon account and avoid giving out personal information. Amazon will never send unsolicited messages asking for sensitive information.



Any customer who receives a questionable call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee should report them to Amazon customer service.



To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, contact:



Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388