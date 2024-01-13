MI AG Warns of Disaster Scams Following Winter Storm

January 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel re-issued two alerts to help consumers understand their rights, and how best to protect themselves from possible scams and fraudsters.



In the rush to repair damage to homes or vehicles after a natural disaster, consumers often don't take time to do their due diligence.



Nessel says you need to first take a breath, then immediately call your insurance agent. They'll give you a list of contractors already approved.



The AG's office urging anyone needing repairs not to just hire anyone, and get everything in writing first. Don't pay in cash, and never pay in full before repairs are made.