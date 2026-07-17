MI AG: South Lyon Woman Sentenced for Embezzling Thousands from Vulnerable Adult

July 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A South Lyon woman was sentenced this week to two years probation after pleading guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a vulnerable adult in her care.



According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, 65-year-old Tracie Green, AKA Tracie Wiacek, AKA Tracie Rashid, was a family friend of the victim, and offered to take care of him when he began to experience cognitive decline in 2018.



Green then made changes to the victim’s bank accounts that gave her the ability to withdraw money from his accounts, and she embezzled more than $20,000 of his money after his death.



Green has made a $150,000 restitution payment, which will be distributed to the victim’s family. She is prohibited from providing care for adults 62 or over (with the exception of caring for a specified family member), or for disabled adults, or from working in a position where she has direct control over or access to another person’s money.



“Helping care for a vulnerable adult is a compassionate act, but it is not a license to turn their life savings into a personal treasure chest,” said Attorney General Nessel at the time of the plea. “I commend the work my office has done to return stolen assets to the victim’s family. We remain committed to holding those accountable who abuse their positions of trust and exploit Michiganders.”



Green was charged by the Department of Attorney General in December 2024.