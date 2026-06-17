MI Ag Officials Implement New Domestic Animal Entry Requirements to Prevent Spread of New World Screwworm

June 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on Wednesday enacted new domestic animal movement requirements designed to keep New World screwworm out of Michigan.



While no detections have been found in the state, confirmed infestations in Texas and New Mexico have prompted MDARD to take proactive action to safeguard against negative economic impact and protect animal health.



The updated requirements will apply to certain warm-blooded domestic animals entering the state, according to MDARD. The specific requirements, which can be found on MDARDs website (linked below), vary based on the NWS status of the state or region of origin.



MDARD also is launching a NWS webpage dedicated to screwworm background and resources for producers, pet owners and veterinarians. The page will be updated regularly as the department monitors the ongoing threat.



“Michigan is taking decisive action to protect the health of our livestock and pets from New World screwworm,” said MDARD Director Tim Boring. “These movement requirements are an important tool to keep this devastating pest out of our state. By staying vigilant, working closely with producers and veterinarians, and acting quickly when concerns arise, we can safeguard animal health and support the resilience of Michigan’s agriculture sector.”



“This parasitic fly poses a serious threat to the health of our livestock, pets and wildlife when cases go unnoticed, untreated and unreported,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM.



“Producers - regardless of size - and pet owners need to put eyes on their animals daily to check for things like enlarging wounds or signs of irritation. NWS starts as a parasitic worm that can enter an animal through a small break in the skin or an exposed mucous membrane, so close inspection is vital to ensure suspect cases are identified, and appropriate actions are taken to treat animals and stop the spread of the pest.”



The following poultry are exempt from movement requirements: Hatching and table eggs and chicks under 5 days of age; National Poultry Improvement Plan Types B, C, D, and J.



Under the new requirements, animals originating directly from an infested premises are prohibited from entering Michigan until that site is officially released from quarantine. The new restrictions also outline requirements for wound care, preventative treatment and documentation for those animals originating out of an area marked by USDA as an NWS Infested Zone or an Adjacent Surveillance Zone

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Animal owners and animal health professionals planning to import animals from states with known NWS detections are strongly encouraged to review the updated requirements and contact MDARD with any questions prior to moving animals.



Screwworm was first added to Michigan’s emergency reportable disease list nearly a decade ago. The reportable disease designation requires anyone ’to report the disease to the State Veterinarians Office upon suspicion, so appropriate actions can be taken. If you suspect an animal is infected with screwworm, please contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).