MI AG: Livingston Co. Circuit Court Stays Parole of Floyd Jarvi

March 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Circuit Court halted Tuesday's scheduled parole of 67-year-old Floyd Jarvi, currently incarcerated at Central Michigan Correctional Facility, in response to a requested stay of enforcement filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on behalf of the survivor of Jarvi’s crimes.



The stay, granted on February 27, was requested alongside an emergency application for leave to appeal in opposition to the parole of Jarvi. The stay will keep Jarvi in prison while the court considers the appeal, according to the AG's office.



“I am relieved by the Court’s decision to pause Mr. Jarvi’s parole,” said Attorney General Nessel. “My office will continue working to protect the survivor in this case and the safety of the community.”



Jarvi pled no contest in 1994 to multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, and felony-firearm. He was sentenced to 25 to 60 years’ incarceration.



Jarvi first became eligible for parole in 2014 and was repeatedly denied it until October 2022. The Department of Attorney General filed an appeal to reverse the January 6, 2026, Michigan Parole Board decision to grant Jarvi’s latest request for parole.



The Department of Attorney General first intervened in this parole case on behalf of the survivor when Jarvi was initially granted parole, which was scheduled for December 2022. The Michigan Parole Board reversed itself following an appeal submitted by Attorney General Nessel.



After the Parole Board’s reversal of its own parole decision following the Department of Attorney General’s appeal, Jarvi was again denied parole in December 2023.