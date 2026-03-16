MI AG, Jewish Elected Officials Warn of Rise of Antisemitism, Highlight Efforts to Combat Hate Crimes

March 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday held a press conference alongside state Senator Jeremy Moss, state Representative Noah Arbit, state Representative Samantha Steckloff, and Oakland County Treasurer Robert Wittenberg on the rise of antisemitism and Michigan's efforts to combat hate crimes and domestic terrorism in the wake of last week’s attack at Temple Israel.



“What happened last week shouldn’t have been inevitable, but it was,” said Attorney General Nessel. “Antisemitism is a problem that is becoming far too comfortable. It’s been welcomed into conversations, dining tables, classrooms, and even the White House. It shouldn’t have been inevitable, it doesn’t have to continue, but it’s on all of us to stop it.



I’d like to thank my fellow Jewish elected officials Oakland County Treasurer Robert Wittenberg, state Senator Jeremy Moss, state Representative Noah Arbit and state Representative Samantha Steckloff for joining me today to discuss these concerns, and the work that lies ahead of us as we continue to combat and tackle the growing problem of antisemitism and domestic terrorism here in Michigan.”



“It’s been an agonizing time for the Jewish community,” said Senator Moss. “Antisemitic conspiracies are vast, come from every direction and on both political extremes, and are incredibly dangerous. More than just normal hate and bigotry, antisemitism breeds violent attacks as evidence on Thursday in West Bloomfield. Something is broken. There should be a consensus around tackling antisemitism.”



“Thursday’s attack was an attack on my home in more ways than one,” said Representative Arbit. “Temple Israel and West Bloomfield have shaped me and made me the person I am today. In my first term, I sponsored the Michigan Hate Crime Act and the Institutional Desecration Act. Because of these landmark laws, Michigan now has the most stringent and toughest penalties for hate crimes against individuals and houses of worship – of any state in the nation. But clearly, these laws are not enough to prevent antisemitic terror. We must redouble our prevention efforts. That’s why I have partnered with PERIL, the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Laboratory at American University to bring data-driven, research-based toolkits, trainings, and curricula on preventing hate, targeted violence, radicalization, and misinformation using a public health approach. I am also working on legislation to create an office on hate crime and extremist violence prevention within the executive branch of Michigan government, like those that exist in other states. On behalf of the people of West Bloomfield, I will continue this work to fight hate and extremism.”



"Across the United States, Jewish institutions collectively spend an estimated $765 million every year on security,” said Representative Steckloff. “That includes trained security personnel, surveillance systems, controlled access, and emergency preparedness training – all necessary measures to protect synagogues, schools, and community centers from growing threats.”



“This was not just an attack on one building,” said Treasurer Wittenberg. “For many people in our community, it felt like an attack on every Jewish person in Michigan. And this is intolerable and people need to stand up and say enough is enough. And not just the Jewish community, because as 1% of the population, we need allies. And I know there are many people and communities who stand with us, but this needs to be a priority for all Michiganders. We need people to listen to our concerns and recognize that we, as a community are hurting.”



“You can help keep your neighbors safe and free from harm,” said Lisa Brown, Oakland County Clerk/Register of Deeds.



Whether you report suspicious behavior to law-enforcement or file an extreme risk protective order (ERPO). Oakland County residents can learn more about ERPOs on the website linked below. If you’re having a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 for support.