MI AG: Howell Man to Stand Trial for Threatening Judge

November 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Attorney General's Office reports 31-year-old Kyle Fawaz, of Howell, was bound over to stand trial in the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County for allegedly making threats against the life of a sitting circuit court judge.



Fawaz was charged in October with one count each of Making a Terroristic Threat, a 20-year felony, Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 20-year felony, and Malicious Use of Telecommunications Services, a 6-month misdemeanor.



In August, the AG's office says Fawaz allegedly sent several text messages to his probation officer in which he allegedly stated his intent to kill a specific judge, that he possessed large quantities of chemicals that could be used to make a bomb, and explaining how these components could be combined to such an effect. The judge had presided over a prior criminal case in the 3rd Circuit Court concerning Kyle Fawaz.



“Public servants, from judges to clerks to local officials and lawmakers, shouldn’t have to fear for their personal safety, or their very lives, for fulfilling their duties,” said Attorney General Nessel at the time of Fawaz’s arraignment.



“Threats of this nature are unacceptable against anyone, though when they are made against an officer of the court for their service to public safety, it’s a crime not only against the victim but also the institutions that keep all our communities safe. In 2019, I established the Hate Crimes and Terrorism Unit in our office to handle threats made such as these, which are becoming more common in the years since, and I trust the Unit will effectively pursue justice in this case.”



According to a release, this case is being prosecuted by the Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit, launched by Attorney General Nessel in 2019. This Unit has taken on high-profile cases, including dozens of cases involving threats against elected officials at all levels, both Democrats and Republicans alike, throughout the state, from lawmakers to sitting judges.



The Attorney General is urging residents to report threats, suspicious activity, and acts of bias-motivated violence to local law enforcement and the Unit.