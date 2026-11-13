MI AG: Former Whitmer Appointee Faces New Felony Charges

November 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Attorney General's Office reports the former Michigan Economic Development Corp. appointee of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was arraigned in the 47th District Court on an additional three felony charges related to the alleged theft of funds from a $20 million state legislative grant awarded to Global Link International.



Fay Beydoun, 62, of Farmington Hills, was previously charged in May with 16 felonies for the alleged theft and fraudulent administration of the grant funds.



It is alleged by the AG's office, in association with Friday’s charges, that in July 2023 Fay Beydoun spent more than $10,000 in GLI funds to purchase high-end furniture never intended for use by GLI; in August 2023 Beydoun used $100,000 in GLI funds to purchase membership to the Michigan Founders Fund; and in July 2025 Beydoun transferred $500,000 from GLI to fund her legal defense against criminal charges.



Beydoun was arraigned on:



• Two counts of Larceny from a Person, each a 10-year felony, for the alleged use of GLI funds concerning an attempt to have GLI pay her legal expenses in defending herself against allegations that she stole from GLI, and for a donation to the Michigan Founders Fund alleged to be for personal reasons; and



• One count of Larceny by Conversion, a 5-year felony, for the alleged use of GLI funds to purchase furniture.



“These newly charged allegations reflect the continued investigative efforts ongoing in my office, and a broader extent of Beydoun’s alleged expenses made with state grant funding,” said Attorney General Nessel. “This case remains a top priority within our Financial Crimes Division, and, though it won’t occur during my time in office, we look forward to bringing this case to trial.”



Beydoun secured a “Michigan enhancement grant” within Public Act 166 of 2022, a law to generally fund the State of Michigan in Fiscal Year 2023, to establish and operate a global business accelerator in Oakland County. The grant was to be administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. At the time she secured the grant, Beydoun served on the MEDC Executive Committee. It is alleged that no business relocated to Michigan through Global Link International efforts. Instead, Beydoun is accused of using the funds for personal gain and maintaining a $550,000 annual salary, according to Nessel.



The Department of Attorney General opened an investigation into the Global Link International legislative grant in 2024.



The state grant to Global Link International was terminated by the MEDC on March 18th, 2025, following reports of financial irregularities.



In September 2025, the Department of Attorney General froze more than $6.3 million in grant funds held in bank accounts connected to Beydoun.