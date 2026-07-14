MI AG Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brighton Man, Firm for Submitting False Water Reports

July 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a civil lawsuit (attached below) on behalf of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy against the president of Douglas Environmental, Brian Powell, for allegedly violating the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.



Powell last week was sentenced to 2 years probation and Douglas Environmental was required to pay a $50,000 fine.



The Attorney General contends that Powell submitted false reports that did not align with laboratory testing of private water systems serving mobile home communities across the state.



“When individuals cut corners and submit false reports, they are not just breaking the law but also actively putting our families at risk,” said Attorney General Nessel.



“Environmental protections help keep toxic contaminants out of our water, and bypassing these regulations carries severe consequences. My office remains committed to working with EGLE to pursue and hold accountable bad actors who jeopardize the well-being of Michigan residents.”



“Every Michigander should be able to trust that clean, safe drinking water is coming from their tap,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Falsifying reports betrays that trust and undermines the systems we use to protect drinking water and public health. Michigan communities deserve clear, honest information so they can feel confident in the water they rely on every day.”



Through Douglas Environment, Powell provided private wastewater operator services to mobile home communities throughout Michigan. Wastewater operators like Powell are required to submit regular water testing to EGLE so the agency can monitor discharges for potentially dangerous pollutants.



Between 2018 and 2023, Powell allegedly filed reports with more than 8,500 instances of false information.



It is further alleged that there were more than 100 additional incidents where he either failed to submit timely monitoring reports or failed to submit reports at all. The reported discrepancies spanned nine communities across Calhoun, Oakland, Macomb, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Hillsdale, and Barry Counties. Based on testing by EGLE, the public was not harmed by the alleged falsified reports.



Attorney General Nessel is seeking injunctive relief, civil fines, and surveillance, litigation, and enforcement expenses.