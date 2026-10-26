MHSAA Football Playoff Pairings

October 26, 2026

Here are the pairings for the 2026 MHSAA Football Playoffs, which begin Oct. 30 and 31 with District Semifinals in the 11-Player Playoffs and Regional Semifinals in the 8-Player Playoffs.



Teams were divided into divisions before the start of play this fall. The top 32 teams in each division in 11-player and top 16 per division in 8-player, based on playoff-point average, were selected to the field.



For 11-player, qualifiers were then divided into four regions with eight teams apiece, then placed into four-team Districts based on their seeds within the region. The 8-player qualifiers were divided into four regions with four teams in each.



Pairings for the first three weeks of the tournament are based on regular-season playoff-point averages, with the highest-ranked team hosting, regardless of the distance between the two schools. For 11-Player District Semifinals, the top-seeded team will host the eighth-seeded team, the second-seeded will host the seventh-seeded, the third-seeded with host the sixth-seeded, and the fourth-seeded team will host the fifth-seeded team. For 8-Player Regional Semifinal play, the top-seeded team in each bracket will host the fourth-seeded team, and the second-seeded team will host the third-seeded team.



District Finals for 11-player and Regional Finals for 8-player will follow during the weekend of Nov. 6-7, and the weekend of Nov. 13-14 will have Regional Finals in the 11-Player Playoffs and Semifinals in the 8-Player Playoffs. The 8-Player Semifinals will pair the winners of Region 1 vs. Region 2 and the winners of Region 3 vs. Region 4 at neutral sites assigned by the MHSAA.



Semifinal games in the 11-Player Playoffs will take place Nov. 20-21, pairing the winners of Region 1 vs. Region 2 and the winners of Region 3 vs. Region 4. The MHSAA also will assign 11-Player Semifinals at neutral sites.



All playoff tickets except for Finals (both 11 and 8-player) will be sold online only via GoFan at gofan.co, linked below.



For 11-Player, tickets to District Semifinals and District Finals cost $8, tickets to Regional Finals are $10, and tickets to Semifinals cost $12. For 8-player, tickets for Regional Semifinals are $8, tickets for Regional Finals are $10, and tickets for Semifinals cost $12.



DIVISION 1



REGION 1



DISTRICT 1



Grandville (4-5) 54.778 at Howell (9-0) 87.000

Hudsonville (6-3) 66.778 at Portage Central (8-1) 72.667



DISTRICT 2



Brighton (5-4) 58.000 at East Kentwood (9-0) 83.667

Rockford (5-4) 61.444 at Grand Ledge (9-0) 75.111



REGION 2



DISTRICT 1



Bloomfield Hills (5-4) 52.222 at Clarkston (8-1) 82.889

Hartland (7-2) 71.556 at Grand Blanc (9-0) 78.139



DISTRICT 2



Lake Orion (4-5) 53.889 at Detroit Catholic Central (8-1) 79.681

Davison (7-2) 63.583 at Oxford (7-2) 78.778



REGION 3



DISTRICT 1



Plymouth (4-5) 51.333 at Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) 76.861

Belleville (6-3) 70.667 at Dearborn Fordson (7-2) 71.333



DISTRICT 2



Dearborn (5-4) 55.667 at Saline (9-0) 76.778

Brownstown Woodhaven (7-2) 66.000 at Northville (7-2) 74.000



REGION 4



DISTRICT 1



New Baltimore Anchor Bay (5-4) 54.778 at Romeo (9-0) 83.667

Macomb Dakota (5-4) 64.667 at Rochester (6-3) 67.444



DISTRICT 2



Macomb L'Anse Creuse North (6-3) 54.889 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (7-2) 72.111

Utica (6-3) 56.444 at Rochester Adams (6-3) 70.000



DIVISION 2



REGION 1



DISTRICT 1



Muskegon (4-5) 47.444 at Byron Center (7-2) 71.667

Portage Northern (5-4) 59.000 at Traverse City West (6-3) 63.889



DISTRICT 2



East Lansing (4-5) 48.667 at Caledonia (7-2) 70.903

Traverse City Central (4-5) 49.667 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-1) 69.833



REGION 2



DISTRICT 1



Midland (4-5) 47.222 at Milford (8-1) 73.333

Walled Lake Western (7-2) 65.333 at Midland Dow (7-2) 66.222



DISTRICT 2



Flushing (5-4) 49.778 at South Lyon (7-2) 72.000

Saginaw Heritage (6-3) 60.917 at South Lyon East (7-2) 68.333



REGION 3



DISTRICT 1



Roseville (4-5) 53.778 at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (7-2) 66.889

North Farmington (6-3) 59.111 at Ferndale (7-2) 61.000



DISTRICT 2



Birmingham Groves (5-4) 54.556 at Orchard Lake St. Mary's (6-3) 65.667

Birmingham Seaholm (5-4) 56.444 at St. Clair Shores Lakeview (7-2) 62.111



REGION 4



DISTRICT 1



Detroit Mumford (5-4) 47.333 at Gibraltar Carlson (9-0) 77.444

Livonia Franklin (7-2) 63.111 at Allen Park (7-2) 64.111



DISTRICT 2



Dearborn Heights Crestwood (5-4) 53.556 at Grosse Pointe South (8-1) 71.889

Livonia Churchill (5-4) 54.889 at Temperance Bedford (7-2) 64.889



DIVISION 3



REGION 1



DISTRICT 1



Petoskey (6-3) 49.556 at Mount Pleasant (8-1) 69.556

Marquette (6-3) 54.000 at Cadillac (7-2) 58.222



DISTRICT 2



Lowell (6-3) 53.556 at DeWitt (7-2) 67.111

East Grand Rapids (6-3) 53.556 at Coopersville (8-1) 65.556



REGION 2



DISTRICT 1



Zeeland East (5-4) 45.889 at St. Joseph (7-2) 65.889

Coldwater (6-3) 48.333 at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (6-3) 52.556



DISTRICT 2



Niles (4-5) 46.111 at Zeeland West (7-2) 61.972

Battle Creek Central (5-4) 47.556 at Battle Creek Harper Creek (6-3) 52.889



REGION 3



DISTRICT 1



Waterford Mott (5-4) 47.111 at Chelsea (9-0) 70.556

Linden (6-3) 56.889 at Redford Thurston (8-1) 57.111



DISTRICT 2



Dexter (4-5) 52.444 at Mason (8-1) 67.000

Holly (7-2) 55.444 at Fenton (7-2) 64.333



REGION 4



DISTRICT 1



New Boston Huron (6-3) 48.000 at Port Huron (9-0) 75.222

Warren De La Salle Collegiate (5-4) 55.524 at Trenton (5-4) 57.000



DISTRICT 2



Warren Fitzgerald (6-3) 48.556 at Harper Woods (7-2) 72.333

Grosse Pointe North (6-3) 52.333 at Detroit Martin Luther King (6-3) 66.556



DIVISION 4



REGION 1



DISTRICT 1



Grand Rapids Christian (4-5) 43.667 at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (8-1) 66.333

Fruitport (7-2) 47.778 at Ludington (7-2) 48.111



DISTRICT 2



Big Rapids (5-4) 44.111 at Ada Forest Hills Eastern (8-1) 60.556

Spring Lake (5-4) 46.333 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4) 52.778



REGION 2



DISTRICT 1



Vicksburg (7-2) 58.889 at Edwardsburg (9-0) 66.111

Paw Paw (8-1) 62.778 at Portland (9-0) 63.778



DISTRICT 2



Hastings (7-2) 60.556 at Stevensville Lakeshore (8-1) 66.000

Marshall (8-1) 60.889 at Grand Rapids South Christian (8-1) 65.222



REGION 3



DISTRICT 1



Williamston (5-4) 45.444 at Goodrich (9-0) 66.667

Ortonville Brandon (6-3) 49.556 at St. Johns (7-2) 51.222



DISTRICT 2



Lansing Sexton (6-3) 46.333 at Dearborn Divine Child (8-1) 63.556

Tecumseh (6-3) 49.000 at Adrian (8-1) 59.778



REGION 4



DISTRICT 1



Detroit Southeastern (6-3) 45.667 at Marysville (5-4) 52.556

Macomb Lutheran North (8-1) 50.556 at Detroit East English (7-2) 51.333



DISTRICT 2



St. Clair (7-2) 47.444 at Detroit Cody (8-1) 52.556

Detroit Country Day (6-3) 48.000 at Madison Heights Lamphere (5-4) 51.667



DIVISION 5



REGION 1



DISTRICT 1



Howard City Tri County (5-4) 38.222 at Kingsford (9-0) 56.889

Negaunee (5-4) 40.556 at Shepherd (7-2) 46.222



DISTRICT 2



Remus Chippewa Hills (7-2) 39.778 at Muskegon Orchard View (7-2) 49.222

Reed City (6-3) 40.111 at Ogemaw Heights (7-2) 46.778



REGION 2



DISTRICT 1



Comstock Park (4-5) 38.111 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-2) 65.194

Berrien Springs (8-1) 51.333 at Lake Odessa Lakewood (8-1) 54.000



DISTRICT 2



Wyoming Godwin Heights (7-2) 47.667 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (7-2) 59.556

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (9-0) 48.613 at Hopkins (8-1) 56.000



REGION 3



DISTRICT 1



Whitmore Lake (6-3) 39.000 at Frankenmuth (8-1) 56.222

Armada (5-4) 45.889 at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2) 48.667



DISTRICT 2



Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-4) 40.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (8-1) 52.889

Corunna (4-5) 41.222 at Imlay City (7-2) 49.222



REGION 4



DISTRICT 1



Flat Rock (3-6) 33.444 at Monroe Jefferson (8-1) 55.556

Ida (7-2) 43.444 at Detroit Voyageur College Prep (6-3) 43.819



DISTRICT 2



Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (5-4) 40.222 at Romulus Summit Academy North (6-3) 49.778

Detroit Denby (6-3) 40.444 at Redford Union (5-4) 46.000



DIVISION 6



REGION 1



DISTRICT 1



Mason County Central (5-4) 31.222 at Kingsley (9-0) 49.806

Calumet (6-3) 39.000 at Traverse City St. Francis (6-3) 41.000



DISTRICT 2



Elk Rapids (6-3) 33.986 at Sanford Meridian (9-0) 49.278

Harbor Springs (8-1) 36.778 at Gladwin (5-4) 43.444



REGION 2



DISTRICT 1



Flint Elite (5-4) 32.444 at Almont (9-0) 61.111

Midland Bullock Creek (5-4) 37.278 at Algonac (6-3) 41.667



DISTRICT 2



New Haven (6-3) 34.111 at Marine City (9-0) 56.667

Durand (6-3) 35.667 at Montrose (7-2) 44.000



REGION 3



DISTRICT 1



Brooklyn Columbia Central (6-3) 36.000 at Jackson Lumen Christi (7-2) 58.222

Napoleon (8-1) 41.444 at Buchanan (7-2) 41.556



DISTRICT 2



Adrian Madison (6-3) 37.444 at Belding (7-2) 49.889

Kent City (7-2) 37.778 at Olivet (6-3) 45.778



REGION 4



DISTRICT 1



Dearborn Heights Robichaud (5-4) 34.333 at Detroit Edison (8-1) 52.778

Clawson (6-3) 43.444 at Clinton (8-1) 49.667



DISTRICT 2



Detroit Communication Media Arts (5-4) 36.333 at Ecorse (8-1) 52.333

Warren Michigan Collegiate (5-4) 39.222 at Detroit Central (8-1) 49.778



DIVISION 7



REGION 1



DISTRICT 1



Lakeview (5-4) 28.222 at Menominee (8-1) 52.778

Manton (7-2) 32.889 at Manistee (4-5) 36.889



DISTRICT 2



Oscoda (6-3) 31.222 at Charlevoix (6-2) 41.361

Harrison (7-2) 32.708 at McBain (7-2) 39.472



REGION 2



DISTRICT 1



Cass City (6-3) 31.778 at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0) 43.264

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (7-2) 39.556 at Burton Bendle (9-0) 40.111



DISTRICT 2



Clinton Township Clintondale (3-6) 32.444 at Millington (9-0) 42.889

Saginaw Valley Lutheran (6-3) 33.444 at Ithaca (8-1) 40.778



REGION 3



DISTRICT 1



Saranac (7-2) 31.083 at Constantine (8-1) 46.169

Cassopolis (8-1) 37.000 at Ravenna (7-2) 42.222



DISTRICT 2



Galesburg-Augusta (7-2) 33.000 at Schoolcraft (7-2) 44.905

Lawton (5-4) 33.058 at North Muskegon (8-1) 43.625



REGION 4



DISTRICT 1



Leslie (4-5) 30.778 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (8-1) 54.778

Bronson (7-2) 34.778 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (7-2) 35.292



DISTRICT 2



Jonesville (5-4) 31.444 at Hanover-Horton (7-2) 41.222

Union City (7-2) 32.333 at Detroit Community (8-1) 37.444



DIVISION 8



REGION 1



DISTRICT 1



Beaverton (4-4) 24.458 at Beal City (9-0) 44.778

East Jordan (7-2) 34.764 at Iron Mountain (7-2) 35.778

DISTRICT 2



L'Anse (4-5) 25.222 at Bark River-Harris (7-2) 37.958

Frankfort (5-4) 28.889 at Maple City Glen Lake (7-2) 36.333



REGION 2



DISTRICT 1



Vestaburg (6-3) 26.778 at New Lothrop (8-1) 46.000

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-3) 31.736 at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-3) 32.319



DISTRICT 2



Vassar (5-4) 27.222 at Ubly (6-3) 33.444

Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central (5-4) 29.889 at Unionville-Sebewaing (7-2) 32.889



REGION 3



DISTRICT 1



Sand Creek (5-4) 26.444 at Hudson (8-1) 49.556

Fowler (6-3) 33.750 at Manchester (7-2) 34.333



DISTRICT 2



Vermontville Maple Valley (5-4) 27.333 at Decatur (9-0) 47.000

Saugatuck (6-3) 32.222 at Springport (8-1) 37.444



REGION 4



DISTRICT 1



Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (5-4) 24.333 at Madison Heights Madison (7-2) 45.111

Burton Atherton (6-3) 30.111 at Southfield Bradford Academy (6-3) 33.444



DISTRICT 2



Marine City Cardinal Mooney (6-3) 25.889 at Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (8-1) 39.778

Allen Park Cabrini (5-4) 26.889 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-1) 39.111



Photo courtesy of Howell Highlanders Football Facebook.