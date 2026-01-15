MHOG: Residential Inspections Scheduled for Oak Pointe, North Shore Customers

January 15, 2026

MHOG is informing customers connected to the Oak Pointe and MHOG Public Water Supply Systems of residential cross connection inspections beginning in March.



According to a release from Utility Director Greg Tatara:



To comply with requirements of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, all municipalities must conduct residential property inspections for cross connections to help protect the public water supply.



As part of this State required mandate, it is the responsibility of the homeowner to have their backflow prevention devices periodically maintained, tested and certified. For years, the MHOG Utility Department has performed commercial inspections, but now we are required to also conduct residential inspections.



To comply with State regulations, MHOG Utility Department, which also operates the Oak Pointe Water System, has contracted with HydroCorp to perform residential cross connection inspections.



HydroCorp will begin sending letters to homeowners in January, notifying them of the March 2026 inspections prior to the lawn irrigation season.



Currently the inspection cycle is once every 10 years. To comply with this requirement, 10% of the residences connected to the Oak Pointe and MHOG Water Systems must be inspected annually.



These inspections do require entry into the home to inspect the plumbing system. Inspections will be conducted by Hydrocorp personnel who will have identification.



Only those homes receiving a notice will have an inspection in a given year.



If an inspection determines that your backflow prevention device needs testing or there is deficiency, you will receive a notification by mail. The letter will instruct homeowners to contact a licensed plumber having a current backflow prevention testing certification to complete the required test.



Common Examples of Potential Cross Connections Include:



• Lawn Irrigation Systems

• Water-assisted Back-up Sump Pumps

• Unprotected Hose Bibs

• Hard Piped Pool or Pond Filling Equipment

• Home Heating Boilers



Questions or concerns should be directed to the MHOG Utility Department at (810) 227-5225 and additional information will be available on the Genoa Township and MHOG websites linked below.