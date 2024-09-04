MHOG Notice of Fall Hydrant Flushing

September 4, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The following statement was issued by MHOG Sewer and Water Utilities:



MHOG wishes to notify residents that fall hydrant flushing and maintenance has begun. Flushing is occurring several weeks earlier this year than normal as MHOG is planning on performing some needed maintenance on its 4 million gallon storage tank.



After 20 years of service, painting of piping inside the Authority’s 4 Million Gallon Storage tank is required. To perform this task, the tank must be emptied, cleaned, and the interior piping sand blasted and painted.



The painting process is temperature sensitive, so MHOG is hoping to have the work completed by mid-November before severe cold temperatures set in. Therefore, hydrant flushing, which creates a large demand on the system, must be completed as soon as possible this fall for the maintenance to begin.



Residents may notice some pressure fluctuations while hydrant flushing is occurring in their area, but otherwise there should be no interruptions to normal operation.



See link below for more information.