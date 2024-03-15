MHOG Issues Homeowner Residential Material Inventory Survey

March 15, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



For customers served by the MHOG & Oak Pointe water systems (excluding Lake Edgewood-City of Brighton water customers) an online survey is now available for residents to describe the piping materials installed on their water meters.



MHOG is required to provide the State of Michigan with an inventory of all distribution materials regarding the type of material used “before and after your water meter.”



The information is a requirement MHOG to maintain a Drinking Water License with the state.



The survey was created as more convenient, lower cost, and more private method to document materials than staff having to enter homes in order to meet this regulatory requirement.



When completed, participating customers will receive a $10.00 credit on their next utility bill.



A link to the survey is provided.