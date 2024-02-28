MHOG Issues Boil Water Notice

February 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 48-hour boil water notice is now in effect for some MHOG customers.



Utility Director Greg Tatara says contractors accidentally busted a main water line near Trinity Health Livingston Hospital off Grand River Avenue, leading to a loss of pressure while repairs were made.



"Only the people on MHOG water east of Kellogg Road and west of Bendix Road are affected by the precautionary boil water notice," he said.



A boil water notice is only for consuming or cooking with tap water. Tatara says washing hands or bathing should be fine. He's hopeful the notice will be lifted by midday Friday.