MHAction Pushes for Bills to be Passed as Deadline Looms

December 2, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Organizers pushing for legislation to protect renters and people who live in manufactured home communities across the state say time is running out before they need to restart the process.



The grassroots organization MHAction said they joined the coalition “Rent is Too Damn High” in Lansing recently as both groups legislation that not only protects renters from high rents but ensures protections for those living in manufactured home communities.



Marge Wisniewski, who is a member of MHAction, said the group spoke to several state legislators, pushing for them to pass Senate Bills 486-492 and House Bills 5157-5263.



“We spoke directly face to face with some legislators,” she said. “I had a great meeting with Dylan Wegela. Sue Shink was very sympathetic. She said, ‘we've got to get something done about this.’”



If the bills aren’t passed before the end of the year, the group will need to begin the process over for a third time, MHAction member Theo Gantos said.



Both Wisniewski and Gantos said people being evicted from their homes can cause larger issues. Without stable housing, people may turn to crime to help pay bills, end up homeless and rely more heavily on government assistance and it can have a negative impact on a person’s self-esteem and physical health.



Gantos lives in North Morris Estates, a manufactured home community that was recently in the news. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced the owner of the community was facing charges after EGLE refused to give them a license due to their water quality.



Gantos said the community is “no longer a priority” and that maintenance and office employees were reassigned to other locations.



The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office did not give a statement on the update provided by Gantos.



Bills 491 and 492 could offer a solution to the state’s housing crisis, Wisniewski and Gantos said. The bills would overturn a current law that allows owners of manufactured home communities to avoid paying taxes on unoccupied homes. Gantos said the loophole incentivizes owners not to make all the homes in the communities available.



Having well-maintained and affordable manufactured home communities could also offer new families and young people moving out for the first time a good starter home, they said. It can be an easier opportunity to see how making a budget, paying bills and handling home repairs are done without sinking hundreds of thousands of dollars into more expensive homes.



Wisniewski and Gantos said the best way to get involved is to contact local legislators to push them to pass the bills before the end of the year.



“We basically have about 20 days,” Gantos said. He said it’s very hard to get legislation passed after Dec. 20.



(photo credit: Marge Wisniewski)