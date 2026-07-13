Mexican National Charged After Seriously Injuring Motorcyclists in Waterford

July 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Mexican national was charged last week with for illegally re-entering the United States after having been previously removed, according to U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr.



Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo, Jr., U.S. Border Patrol, Detroit Sector.



"Illegal aliens continue to break American laws and threaten American lives. The only sure way to prevent these crimes is to keep them out of our country," said Gorgon.



According to a release, 33-year-old Jose Manuel Cazarez-Pulido appeared in federal court in Detroit, where he was temporarily detained pending a detention hearing.



According to court records, on or about July 1, Cazarez-Pulido was arrested by Border Patrol Agents near Waterford, after a call for assistance from Waterford Police Department to help identifying a subject in their custody.



According to police reports, Cazarez-Pulido ran a red light smashing into a motorcycle carrying a 71-year-old woman and 64-year-old man.



Cazarez-Pulido was the sole driver of the Chrysler Town and Country van that struck the motorcycle at the intersection of N. Hospital Road and Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford.



The two victims were critically injured. Following the accident, Waterford Police searched Cazarez-Pulido’s vehicle and found an open Budweiser beer bottle on the passenger floorboard.



According to the officers on the scene, Cazarez-Pulido did not appear intoxicated. He was issued a citation for Open Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident and Disobey Red Traffic Signal.



This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.



A complaint is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent. It is the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.