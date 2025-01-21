Winter Programs At Local Metroparks

January 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some family-friendly winter activities are planned at local Huron-Clinton Metroparks this weekend.



A Winter Tracking Workshop is set Saturday at Kensington Metropark, where attendees will discover the who, what, when, where and why of animal tracking. The program will help people learn to identify all those tracks they’re seeing in the snow.



Then on Sunday, “Learn to See Winter Trees is planned at Hudson Mills Metropark. During the guided hike, attendees will find out how to see the trees by their bark and buds, get takeaways to practice anytime, and make your future winter walks more interesting for yourself and friends. Registration closes the day before the program.