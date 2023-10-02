Volunteers Needed for Metroparks Photo & Video Shoot

October 2, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Volunteers are being sought for a fall marketing shoot at Huron-Clinton Metroparks.



The Metroparks is hosting the shoots on Thursday, October 12th and Friday the 13th to capture photos and videos for its fall content gallery.



The two shoot days will focus on fall activities in area Metroparks and volunteers are needed to appear on camera.



Volunteers will appear across social platforms, the Metroparks website, flyers, and other marketing materials. Both Kensington and Hudson Mills Metroparks will host shoots.



When volunteers sign up, they’ll get a designated shooting time and should dress as a park visitor and engage in the activity they have signed up for. Some listed include hiking, fishing, and exploring.



Volunteers will get directions from marketing staff and do an activity on camera. No speaking is required because music and voiceover is added to final edits. Depending on the activity, volunteers may be asked to also bring equipment (like a bike) with them.



Officials advise that those who do sign up will receive a confirmation email in no more than one day with instructions.



Individuals, family, and friends are encouraged to take part and should sign-up by this Friday, October 6th.



The Metroparks uses its content gallery for social media and advertising. Officials say they make sure to show a mix of ages, ethnicities, genders, and activities to best represent the region as a whole - which is why the list of needed "actors and actresses" in the form has some of those designations noted.



Anyone who volunteers will be required to complete an image release or have their parents with them to complete it if they are a minor under the age of 18.



Volunteers will receive a Metroparks Swag Bag from staff on-site at the filming as a thank you.



Anyone with any questions can contact the Metroparks Content Creator, Allison Phillips, at allison.phillips@metroparks.com or 810-299-1516.