Summer Solstice Disc Golf Clinic & Tournament

May 30, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Summer Solstice Disc Golf Clinic and Mini-Tournament is returning to Hudson Mills Metropark.



The family friendly event will take place on Saturday, June 17th. It includes a beginner clinic, games and prizes, lunch, and a mini-tournament to practice newly-learned disc golf skills.



The day starts off with an interactive clinic that teaches the sport of disc golf. Attendees will learn rules, strategies and how to throw a disc with the hope of making it to the basket – which is like the “hole” in golf. The day ends with participants putting their new-found skills to the test in a mini-tournament.



Chief of Marketing and Communications Danielle Mauter tells WHMI the clinic was a new program started last year aimed at primarily teaching youth, but adults as well, how to play the sport in a fun, laid back way. She said it’s an exciting sport to learn and be introduced to something new.



Mauter noted it’s also a very popular sport and Hudson Mills is one of the destinations in the region for disc golfers who flock to the park in the summer, as well as Kensington Metropark where one of the pro-tournaments is held.



The event is geared toward youth, but again, adults are welcome. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. For the mini-tournament, parents are welcome to partner with their child.



Registered participants will receive a t-shirt and starter pack of discs that can be used for the event. Spots are limited and registration is required by this Thursday, June 1st. Details are available in the provided link.